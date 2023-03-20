Barbudans encouraged to seize continuous learning opportunities

- Advertisement -

Barbudans are being urged to seize every opportunity they can for personal development.

That was the message from the executive director of the Lifelong Learning Unit at the University of the West Indies’ Five Islands campus at a recent forum on the sister island.

Paula Lee said continuous learning is vital to achieve huge goals.

“The skills of yesterday will not play a major role in the jobs of tomorrow. The University of the West Indies’ Five Islands campus is prepared to help develop people skills, and communities in Antigua and Barbuda and the OECS,” Lee said.

“The professional development courses, and the Harvard Credential of Readiness programme, which are offered through the Lifelong Learning Unit are shaping the skills for the future. We invite you to register to improve knowledge, gain credentials and increase generational wealth.”

Lee was speaking at the Barbuda Ocean Club’s community learning and development project.

At a town hall meeting, which was transmitted live by the Barbuda Channel, she also reminded her audience that digitalisation, upskilling, reskilling and resilience should become priorities in order for Barbudans to participate in existing and emerging job markets.

“You ought not to accept the role of hewers of wood and carriers of water in your own land. There are many opportunities for you to become business leaders, partners, change makers and global influencers.

“Do not be satisfied with small outcomes. Barbuda has much to offer. You deserve a fair share,” she said.

“No longer are we forced to travel to further our studies. All the courses offered through the Lifelong Learning Unit are offered entirely online,” Lee added.