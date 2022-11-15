St Phillip’s North next on UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ tour

- Advertisement -

Vendors in St Phillip’s North are next to benefit from a United Progressive Party (UPP) initiative which aims to give local enterprise a leg-up.

The next installment of the party’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ tour will be this Saturday when a team of UPP supporters will traverse the area to support small businesses.

The caravan will leave St Stephen’s Anglican Church at 1.30pm and will patronise a diverse array of small enterprises in Seatons, Glanvilles, Willikies and Newfield and share the party’s plans for helping develop and grow small businesses.

Alex Browne, UPP candidate for St Phillip’s North, said he believes that small businesses offer a special touch by catering to the unique needs of those in the community.

“Expect to be greeted with the warm hospitality that is synonymous with our small business owners in the east. It is these positive experiences that create a win-win for everyone in the community that keep customers coming back,” said Browne.

Since late August, the ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ has been highlighting and empowering small enterprises throughout the pandemic recovery, a release said.

“Many vendors have expressed gratitude for the additional sales and exposure that this initiative has generated in support of their business,” it added.

For more information about Saturday’s tour call 464-4352.