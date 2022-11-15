E-sports College Fair under the auspices of US Embassy begins today

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Students in Antigua and Barbuda who are interested in pursuing careers in the e-sports industry will get the chance to explore a variety of opportunities to facilitate their studies.

In celebration of International Education Week, the US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS, along with EducationUSA Eastern Caribbean, will be hosting an E-sports College Fair at the Sir John E St Luce Financial Centre today and tomorrow.

Speaking on Observer AM yesterday, Public Affairs Officer at the United States Embassy in Barbados, Donald Maynard, explained that students who are interested in the information technology field, such as e-sports, game design, mobile app and web design, and artificial intelligence have more options in their career path.

“[Today’s youth] think a few years at one job with one employer … they seem to like to jump around a little bit and these types of careers in the IT field offer a great opportunity to … build the life that you want,” Maynard said.

He explained that, according to what he heard from persons in Antigua and Barbuda, there was a great hunger among youth to pursue studies in the IT field, and companies of all sizes are interested in hiring persons with skills and qualifications. Also, “as long as you have the technology and the internet connection, you can do this work wherever you are”, he said.

He added that many “graduates want to start their own company, to become entrepreneurs and there is no better place to learn how to match those technical skills with business skills than at a university”.

Additionally, Maynard noted that despite the fair being geared toward a particular set of students, persons interested in more traditional fields are invited to attend as the fair will also address navigating the US’ tertiary education system.

On that point, he encouraged students who were thinking about going to the US for study to do so, despite several impediments.

One hurdle, he explained, was the financial requirement of studying but he assured prospective students that they will be supported in their bids to secure financial assistance.

“I think of university education as an investment and for a family to send their child to a university in the United States, it is an investment in the child, it is an investment in the family and it is an investment in Antigua,” he said.

He added, “we will help the students with all of the resources they will need to be able to research grants and financial aid packages that may be available to them”.

Today’s session will be held from 9.30am to 5.30pm, while Thursday’s session will be from 9.30am to 4pm.