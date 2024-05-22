St Peter MP denies battery charge

- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for St Peter, Asot Michael, has pleaded not guilty to battery allegedly committed against a police officer.

Michael appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrates Court yesterday with his lawyer Hugh Marshall.

He had to answer to allegations made by a female police officer who claims that Michael assaulted her during a fete last summer.

According to the officer, in the early hours of August 5, 2023 she observed Michael, who appeared to be intoxicated, approach her and grab her cheeks without her consent.

When she pushed him away, he allegedly grabbed on to her uniform, causing some of the buttons to become undone.

However, despite reporting the incident to the police, no action was taken for several months.

Michael was first summoned to appear in court in December 2023 but at the time he was overseas for a medical appointment.

In January this year the case was adjourned because the prosecutor was not present.

His hearing was again scheduled March, but his lawyer informed the court that he was abroad for medical reasons again.

Yesterday, he denied the allegation against him and July 17 was set for his trial.

The prosecution intends to call seven witnesses.