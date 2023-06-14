St. Mary’s Secondary School’s 2023 registration for new students open

- Advertisement -

The registration of new students for the 2023/2024 school year will take place on Thursday, 13th July 2023 at the school in Bolans from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To ensure successful registration, parents are advised to bring along the following documents when registering their child/ward:

1. An original copy and a photocopy of the child’s birth certificate

2. An original copy and a photocopy of the child’s Health Card

3. One passport-size picture of the child

4. The Clearance Letter from the Book Scheme Manager of the child’s former school

*The registration fee for male students is $235. This will cover the school tie, a tie pin, the school ID, the school belt, the school Handbook and Songbook, a merit card, and a P.E. Shirt.

*The registration fee for female students is $160. This will cover all the items above with the exception of the school belt.

THE SCHOOL’s UNIFORM IS AVAILABLE AT JUST IN TIME (779 – 3788), SHOUL’S TOYS, GIFTS AND HOUSEWARES ON NEWGATE STREET AND AT STITCH-WORLD AT COOLIDGE.