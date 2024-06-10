St. Mary’s Secondary School 2024 registration of new students

- Advertisement -
The registration of new students for the 2024/2025 school year will take place on Thursday, 11th July 2024 at the school in Bolans from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
To ensure a successful registration, parents are advised to bring along the following documents when registering their child/ward:
- An original and a photo copy of the child’s birth certificate
- An original and a photo copy of the child’s Health Card
- One passport size picture of the child
- The Clearance Letter from the Book Scheme Manager of the child’s former school
- The registration fee for male students is $335. This will cover the school tie, a tie pin, the school ID, the school belt, the school Handbook and Songbook, a merit card, lab fee and a P.E. Shirt.
- The registration fee for female students is $210. This will cover all the items above with the exception of the school belt.
- THE SCHOOL’s UNIFORM IS AVAILABLE AT JUST IN TIME AT BEN’ DUNG (779-3788; 783 – 4868), SHOUL’S TOYS, GIFTS AND HOUSEWARES ON NEWGATE STREET AND STITCH-WORLD AT COOLIDGE (462 – 3207).
