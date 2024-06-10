St. Mary’s Secondary School 2024 registration of new students

- Advertisement -

The registration of new students for the 2024/2025 school year will take place on Thursday, 11th July 2024 at the school in Bolans from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To ensure a successful registration, parents are advised to bring along the following documents when registering their child/ward:

An original and a photo copy of the child’s birth certificate An original and a photo copy of the child’s Health Card One passport size picture of the child The Clearance Letter from the Book Scheme Manager of the child’s former school

The registration fee for male students is $335. This will cover the school tie, a tie pin, the school ID, the school belt, the school Handbook and Songbook, a merit card, lab fee and a P.E. Shirt.

The registration fee for female students is $210. This will cover all the items above with the exception of the school belt.

THE SCHOOL’s UNIFORM IS AVAILABLE AT JUST IN TIME AT BEN’ DUNG (779-3788; 783 – 4868), SHOUL’S TOYS, GIFTS AND HOUSEWARES ON NEWGATE STREET AND STITCH-WORLD AT COOLIDGE (462 – 3207).