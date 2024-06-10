Weaver Sr. receives King’s Fire Service Medal for 43 years of unwavering service

- Advertisement -

Elvis Weaver, the esteemed former Fire Chief, has been recognized with the prestigious King’s Fire Service Medal in honor of his remarkable 43 years of unwavering service.

His status as the inaugural recipient from Antigua and Barbuda during the reign of King Charles III adds an extraordinary dimension to Weaver’s achievement.

During the award ceremony, officials lauded Weaver’s invaluable contributions, highlighting his pivotal role in advancing the fire service and his commendable work as a mentor.

Weaver, in response to the honor, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.