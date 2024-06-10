Police Commence Recruit Training

The Police Administration has officially commenced training for a batch of recruits. Over seventy young men and women will spend the next six months, undergoing basic police training in several subjects, including Criminal Law, Customer service, Military Drills, Physical and Mental Fitness, and other key areas.

whatsapp image 2024 06 10 at 8.21.11 am

On Monday, June 10, a brief ceremony was held to mark the commencement of training at the Sir Wright F. George Police Academy Open Campus at the former Navy Base. Several senior executive members of the police force, including the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rodney were present and gave brief remarks.

Mr. Rodney thanked the young men and women for answering the call to serve their country at the highest level. He admonished them to maintin a high level of discipline, and take this calling seriously, and always give their best efforts in every undertaking. Mr. Rodney wish the training staff success, as they embarked upon this journey.

whatsapp image 2024 06 10 at 8.21.11 am 3 whatsapp image 2024 06 10 at 8.21.11 am 2 whatsapp image 2024 06 10 at 8.21.11 am 1

Deputy Commissioner Jeffers, who is the supervisor of training and administrative matters within the police force, also offered encouraging words to the young officers. He encouraged them to develop the determination to be successfull in their endeavors.

This new batch of recruits consists of 59 males and 13 females, which will be attached to both regular and fire departments.

Superintendent Louisa Benjamin-Quashie will be leading the charge as Commandant of the Academy. She will be supported by a team of highly trained and qualified instructors.

Commissioner Rodney, in his closing remarks officially declared the training course open.