St. Lucia Forensic Science Lab deemed a centre of excellence

The Government of Saint Lucia hosted the inaugural Caribbean Center of Excellence Regional Leadership Summit. Spearheaded by the leadership of the Saint Lucia Forensic Science Lab, the U.S. Department of State and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs sponsored the two-day Summit which runs from October 10 – October 11, 2023.

The Forensic Science Laboratory is on course to be recognized as a Center of Excellence for Forensic Science in the Caribbean region.

The Lab currently offers services in drug chemistry, serial number restorations and tracing, body fluid identification, and DNA analysis. The Saint Lucia Forensic Science Lab also helps to build national and international capacity through training in our respective disciplines.