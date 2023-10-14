Newly Appointed Leeward Islands Skipper Alzarri Joseph Keen To Work With Fellow Pacer Oshane Thomas

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Newly appointed Captain of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said he’s looking forward to working with fellow speedster Oshane Thomas during this year’s CG United Super50 Cup set to bowl off next week in Trinidad.

Thomas, of Jamaica, has been included in a 14-member Leeward Islands team with the Hurricanes set to open their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions on October 18 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

“It’s good to have both of us in the team because we could back each other up and even in the middle we could follow up in different spells, so it’s always good to have someone that could help you share that workload in terms of bowling fast and being aggressive.

Newly appointed Leeward Islands Hurricanes captain, Alzarri Joseph

“He brings an x-factor because he is a wicket-taking bowler and in terms of sharing the new ball, it all depends on the conditions and the opposition because we have different guys with different skillets that will match up against different teams and different players,” Joseph said.

Thomas was snatched by the Hurricanes during the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League Player Draft held virtually in June this year.

Joseph, who will lead the sub-regional squad for the first time, is impressed with the Jamaican’s pace which he believes could prove crucial at key moments in the games.

“When you have that pace it’s always a plus and he has skills with the new ball as well, so that’s another option for us in the powerplay where we could get two or three early wickets.”

Oshane Thomas played 20 ODI matches for the West Indies between 2018 and 2020, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 32.1

Asked if fans would get to see more of him with the bat, Joseph expressed confidence in his batters to get the job done.

“Possibly, but we have enough batters that could get the job done. If it’s required, maybe; but as for now we just have to wait and see,” he said.

Thomas played 20 ODI matches for the West Indies between 2018/20, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 32.1. His best figures are five for 21.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Alzarri Joseph (captain); Rahkeem Cornwall (vice-captain); Jewel Andrew; Keacy Carty; Terrence Warde; Daniel Doram; Karima Gore; Justin Greaves; Jahmar Hamilton; Kofi James; Jeremiah Louis; Kieran Powell; Oshane Thomas; Hayden Walsh Jr; Stuart Williams (Head Coach).