St. Kitts Nevis receives support from Qatar for hurricane recovery efforts

January 9, 2018

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Jan. 9, CMC– St. Kitts and Nevis’ post-hurricane recovery efforts have been boosted with a donation of US$300,000 from the Government of the State of Qatar.

The money was presented by Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to St. Kitts Nevis, Khamis Al-Sahouti during a courtesy call with Prime Minister,  Dr.Timothy Harris .

In September of 2017, the Federation was significantly impacted by the passing of two dangerous category five hurricanes – Irma and Maria.

As a result the Federation suffered significant damages to key public infrastructure, including schools and police stations as well the agricultural sector over US$150 million.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Qatar for the contribution  which he said will undoubtedly assist in alleviating the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

During the meeting, Harris and Ambassador Al-Sahouti also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to strengthen and develop these relations.
