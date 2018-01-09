Man convicted and fined $27,000 for illegal drugs

Kevin Baptise of Golden Grove was convicted and fined $27,000 for illegal drugs, in St. Johns Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate, Joanne Walsh charged with Possession of 2lbs of Cannabis, Possession with intent to sell and being concerned in the supplying of a controlled drug. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell and was fined $13,500 forthwith. He has up to the end of January to pay the remaining balance, or serve 2yrs at Her Majesty’s Prison. He was reprimanded and discharged on the charge of possession; while the charge of supplying was withdrawn.

The evidence revealed that Narcotics Officers conducted a search on his Golden Grove Property on February 24th 2017, and found a large quantity of cannabis. The drugs were seized and he was taken into custody and charged.