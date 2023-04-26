St. Kitts & Nevis Deputy Prime Minister and Antigua & Barbuda Housing Minister hold discussions on Housing experience

- Advertisement -

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Youth, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr Geofrrey Hanley on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister for Works, Housing, Land and Urban Renewal, the Hon. Maria Browne on the margins of a sitting of Parliament.

Both ministers held discussions around their experiences in the construction of homes in their various countries. They pledged to develop a line of communication as both governments advance their housing development plans for their communities.

Minister Browne and Minister Hanley also discussed other areas of development collaboration in Saint Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.