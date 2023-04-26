Caribbean Airlines launches ‘Welcome Home’ in Jamaica

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Airlines officially launched its ‘Welcome Home’ Campaign at its northern base in Kingston, Jamaica.

To mark the occasion, on April 13, the airline held its signature ‘Customer Appreciation’ activity at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston. Arriving passengers received an authentic Caribbean welcome, with music and costumed revellers greeting them along with exciting giveaways. The event started from 1:00 p.m. and visitors from regional and international destinations were pleasantly surprised and receptive of the airline’s ‘Welcome Home’ gesture.

The celebrations continued at Caribbean Airlines’ Kingston Head Office at 128 Old Hope Road, on April 14, where the airline hosted a ‘Welcome Home Pop-Up’ event for employees and members of the public, treating them to Jamaica’s unique local cuisine, like tasty patties and jerk.

The festivities featured live performances from the renowned “King of Soca” Machel Montano and Agent Sasco. The duo also delivered an energetic rendition of the airline’s Official “Welcome Home” theme song and soca hit, which left the eager audience wanting more.

Additionally, local master of the turntables Ryan Williams, popularly known as ‘DJ Smoke’, and guest DJ, Travis World, kept the spectators entertained and the ‘vibes’ going throughout the evening.

In commenting, Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera said: “We are happy to launch our ‘Welcome Home’ campaign here at home in Jamaica, and to celebrate with our valued customers and employees. At its core, ‘Welcome Home’ is our clear intention this year to focus on service and consistent attention to passengers.The campaign highlights what connects us to each other and to home. As the year progresses, you will see an even deeper focus on service throughout our expanding network.”