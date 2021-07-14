29.7 C
St John's
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
HomeHeadlineSPUTNIK V VACCINE APPROVED FOR USE IN ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – SINOPHARM...
HeadlineLocalNews

SPUTNIK V VACCINE APPROVED FOR USE IN ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – SINOPHARM ROLL OUT TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

0
1

Antiguans and Barbudans will soon have a choice of Covid-19 vaccines with the Sinopharm jab set to become available within days.

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph revealed that doses of China’s vaccine will be made available to Chinese residents tomorrow, and to the general population on Monday.

Up to now, residents have been restricted to only the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Minister Joseph also disclosed last night that the National Technical Advisory Committee on vaccines has approved the use of Russia’s two-dose Sputnik jab for use in Antigua and Barbuda with immediate effect.

The official roll-out date of the Sputnik has not yet been decided, pending the finalisation of arrangements in local vaccination centres.

Previous articleStricter Covid-19 measures could be on the horizon for Antigua and Barbuda
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

six + nine =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021