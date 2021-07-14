SPUTNIK V VACCINE APPROVED FOR USE IN ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – SINOPHARM ROLL OUT TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

Antiguans and Barbudans will soon have a choice of Covid-19 vaccines with the Sinopharm jab set to become available within days.

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph revealed that doses of China’s vaccine will be made available to Chinese residents tomorrow, and to the general population on Monday.

Up to now, residents have been restricted to only the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Minister Joseph also disclosed last night that the National Technical Advisory Committee on vaccines has approved the use of Russia’s two-dose Sputnik jab for use in Antigua and Barbuda with immediate effect.

The official roll-out date of the Sputnik has not yet been decided, pending the finalisation of arrangements in local vaccination centres.