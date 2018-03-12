Specialised Paediatric Unit opened

The government has created a space within the Browne’s Avenue Community Health Centre that will provide specialised care for children suffering from specific types of ailment.

Molwyn Joseph, health minister made the disclosure during a recent interview with OBSERVER media. The specialised Paediatric Unit was opened last Thursday.

According to the minister, children and adults currently share the same space when they visit the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the district clinics for medical services.

“We need to continue to provide an opportunity for parents to bring their children to a specialised place if they detect any abnormality. For instance, if there is a hearing problem, a motor problem, we need to have space where the children can go,” Joseph said.

He added: ”This is the first time that we have a formal speciality clinic for children. In the past, everybody would go to the clinic for the routine antenatal check and a private practitioner for additional services.”

According to the minister, the speciality clinic will provide a more comprehensive analysis of a child’s medical health.

He said the services will eventually be established within a few central district clinics and the hospital, once trained doctors and other support staff become available.

“This was an internal effort led by Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, chief medical officer and Dr. Walter Thomas, our paediatrician specialist, who started with us a few years ago,” the minister said.

 
