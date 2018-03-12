Concern raised over delay in sexual harassment probe

President of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations has opined that the Antigua and Barbuda Police Service Commission is taking too long to conduct a thorough investigation into reports of sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by a senior male officer on his male subordinates.

Brenton Smith expressed the view on OBSERVER Radio’s Big Issues programme yesterday. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines police officer said that barring political interference the reports made by three enlisted male officers and a young male who had applied to join the police force, should have already been investigated.

“The commission has a responsibility to the police force and members of the general public because confidence is of importance, especially where you have a recruit want to join the organisation for the first time.”

As far back as May 2016, several junior male officers and one applicant to the police force complained that the senior officer made sexual remarks, asked for sex and even offered to pay to engage in the act.

Smith was one of three panellists in the discussion programme that was based on an article in the Daily Observer last week, which stated that at least, four alleged victims reported that a male officer made inappropriate advances towards them.

The victims reported rejecting the sexual advances and at least two expressed fear of being victimised by the senior officer.

Smith acknowledged that while entities such as the Police Service Commission are enshrined in the constitution to monitor and protect the interests of certain categories of workers, they often lack the teeth to take effective action.

