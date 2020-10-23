Special gifts for New Winthorpes Primary

Spread the love













Staff and Students at the New Winthorpes Primary School were showered with some much-needed supplies on Thursday as a number of individuals made timely donations to the educational institution.

Eight standing fans and two dozen rolls of toilet paper were handed over by two community activists, Mickey Josiah and popular radio personality, Algernon “Serpent” Watts.







Both Josiah and Watts expressed their pleasure with being associated with the donation and promised to continue to partner with the school for the betterment of both staff, teachers and the community.

In addition to the supplies, the entire school was treated with some delightful ice cream by Sunshine Ice Cream Ltd as well as a wonderful performance by the dancing spiderman .

Special thanks as well to Roger Elvin, Cristo’s Supermarket and Milton Joseph who also played sponsorship roles.