Villa man fined for possession of ecstasy and cannabis

By Latrishka Thomas

A $3,500 fine was imposed upon a 25-year-old man who was convicted for the possession of cannabis and ecstasy tablets.

Michael Roseman was found with the drugs in his Villa home while police were executing a search warrant on New Year’s Eve last year.

They found 87 grams of the controlled drug, cannabis, and three and a half illegal ecstasy tablets.

The cannabis carries a street value of $870 while the tablets are worth $175.

A total of EC$11,400 and US$407 were also found in the defendant’s home during the search.

Yesterday, in St John’s Magistrates’ Court, Roseman pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to transfer the drugs.

But an additional charge of being concerned with the supply of the drugs was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Roseman’s lawyer, Lawrence Daniels, asked for his client to be given a fine rather than a custodial sentence saying that he “had a fundamental lapse of judgement … has a bright future … has done everything in his power legally to support himself and his family”.

“It is not habitual,” the attorney added.

He further stated that the Antigua Distillery worker “recognised that he is responsible for his actions”, and therefore admitted to the crimes at the earliest opportunity.

Daniels also noted that the man had been embarrassed when the matter was publicised and was shunned by his peers.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh then fined the defendant $500 for intent to transfer the cannabis and $3,000 for intent to transfer the ecstasy tablets.

He was reprimanded and discharged for possession of the items.

The magistrate also issued a December 31 2020 deadline for final payment of the monies.

She also ordered that the monies found in his home be confiscated by the state.