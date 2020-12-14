Spartans Stay Perfect As Jennings Improves Second Round Chances in Cricket Association 10 Splash

Enrique Drew was not out on 66 from just 28 balls, slamming eight sixes and one four on Friday as Pigotts Crushers beat Bolans Blasters by 25 runs. (Photo courtesy Nevil Nicholls of More Sports & Events Antigua)

By Neto Baptiste

Rising Sun Spartans maintained their flawless run in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) 10 Splash Cricket Tournament on Saturday, crushing Massy United Combined Schools by 10 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Contesting the second match of a double-header Schools won the toss and opted to bat, getting to 50 for two in their allotment of 10 overs. Malique Walsh was not out on 28. When their turn at the crease arrived, Rising Sun reached their target at 54 without loss in just 5.1 overs.

Openers Delon Wells and Tassillo Allen were not out on 19 and 11 runs respectively as Rising Sun moves to the top of Zone Two with 12 points from three outings.

In Saturday’s opening clash, Jennings routed All Saints Pythons by 41 runs.

Batting first, Jennings were led by Orlando Peters with 56 from 32 deliveries as they amassed 112 for one in their 10 overs. Peters’ knock included five fours and two sixes. He was assisted by D’hari Francis with 40 runs off 27 balls.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Pythons slithered to 71 for four in their 10 overs. Michael Haynes-Dover was best with the bat, making 18 in 15 balls. Paul Miller, Jedidiah Martin and Malique Gerald each had one wicket for Jennings.

The victory was Jennings second in three showings as they sit third in Zone One.

Meanwhile, on Friday, CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles defeated New Winthorpes Lions by eight wickets while Pigotts Crushers beat Bolans Blasters by 25 runs.

Batting fist, New Winthorpes posted 82 for two with Jermaine Otto slamming three sixes and one four in his 34 off 26 deliveries. He was assisted by Shavon Moore who was not out on 26.

Bethesda then got to their target with one over and two balls to spare, reaching 84 for two in 8.4 overs. Devon Thomas and Essan Warner both batted not out on 21 and 20 runs respectively.

In their victory over Bolans, Crushers posted the huge total of 114 for three in their 10 overs, Enrique Drew was not out on 66 from just 28 balls, slamming eight sixes and one four. He was assisted by Kadeem Henry who made 31.

Taeim Tonge, Shawnisha Hector and Martin Caesar each picked up one wicket bowling for Bolans.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Bolans could only get to 89 for five with their best effort coming from Derek Mourillon who made 24. Drew also did well with the ball, picking up two wickets for seven runs in two overs.