Spanish Heat and Daggers get comfortable Division Two wins in local basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat 2 and Old Road Daggers were comfortable winners in Division Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Tuesday, making light work of their opponents at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in the opening game of a double-header, Spanish Heat defeated Ottos Clippers 76-58 for their fourth win of the competition. Spanish Heat dominated the first three quarters of the contest, outscoring Clippers 19-7, 20-14 and 15-14. Clippers clinched the fourth and final quarter 23-22.

Ismael Palemo top-scored off the bench for Spanish with 16 points and 18 rebounds, with Rohland Hamilton contributing with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Amare Browne and Joshua Salmon were the top-scorers for Clippers with 27 and 20 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Old Road Daggers enjoyed a 76-55 blowout win over Court Martials in the night’s feature clash to record their first triumph in four showings. Daggers fell behind 13-10 to Court Martials in the opening quarter with both teams scoring 18 points in the second quarter. Daggers however dominated the third and fourth quarters 24-17 and 24-7 respectively.

Kelvin “Shugy” Simon top-scored for Daggers with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Craig Thomas contributed with 15 points. Baldwin Anthony Jr, in a losing effort, had a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds.