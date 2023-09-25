Sons Of Solomon Club donation to Mary E. Pigott Primary School

- Advertisement -

The Sons of Solomon Club recently donated fifteen (15) standing fans to the Mary E. Pigott Primary School.

“As the children start a new school year, we want them to be in a safe and healthy environment. One way to achieve this is to make sure that their classrooms are properly ventilated,” said Joel Rayne, President of Sons of Solomon Club.

This is not the first time that the club has engaged in charitable donations. It has partnered with other institutions including churches and has provided food vouchers for families during the Christmas season.

Rayne said: “We have made tangible donations to churches and other institutions and have provided food vouchers to needy families around Christmas time. However, it is the first time that we have done it in a public setting. The reason is not to gloat but to sensitize the general public of our existence and the work we are doing.”

Principal Christopher Roberts thanked the members of Sons of Solomon for their generous donation: “We are very grateful for these fans because the heat has been very trying and suffocating over the past few weeks. Roberts said the teachers and students will be very happy to receive the fans. He said the fans came at a well-needed time and will improve the learning conditions in the classrooms.”