Soccer Academy maul Young Warriors while Farm and Blackburn Palace pick up wins

By Neto Baptiste

The Soccer Academy, led by a five-goal blitz from Michael Peters, inflicted a 10-0 thrashing on the struggling Young Warriors FC, handing the young squad their 10th loss in 11 matches when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division on Thursday.

Peters scored in minutes 9, 29, 31, 48 and 71 as he led Soccer Academy to the huge win, their fifth in nine matches as they move to 18 points and at mid-table on the 20-team standings.

In the contest played at Buckley’s, the visitors also had goals from Taijah Christian (16), Imani Joyce (35), Omari Thomas (52) and Jaiden Wray (62). Even the visiting goalkeeper, Teeray Layne, got in on the action when he scored from the penalty spot in minute 60.

Warriors are second from bottom on the standings with three points.

Also on Thursday, Sea View Farm improved their chances of promotion with a 3-1triumh over former top-flight champions English Harbour when they met at the FA’s Technical Center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Klyster Rowe opened the scoring for Farm when he struck in the 27th minute while Bertrand Chastenet increased his team’s advantage in minute 40. Aijalon Joseph put the final nail in the coffin when he struck in added time. Ironically, Oshane Blackwood had earlier given English Harbour a one-nil advantage when he struck in minute 21.

Sea View Farm moves to 25 points from 11 showings and fourth on the standings while English Harbour remains second with 27 points.

Also on Thursday, Blackburn Palace defeated Westham FC 4-1 when they met at PMS.

After playing to a scoreless first half, Palace took the lead via an own goal from Westham’s Shomarie Bascus in minute 53. There were also single strikes from Chesley Simon (59), Diondre Harrigan (90+2) and Diquan Harry (90+3). Lloyd Sheppard scored the lone goal for Westham when he struck in minute 78.

In the other match contested Thursday, Tamo FC and Celtics FC played to a scoreless draw.