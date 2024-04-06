Snorkeller discovers body in sea

- Advertisement -

Human skeletal remains were discovered yesterday by a snorkeller in the water near the Yepton Estate.

When Observer arrived at the scene, police were there investigating with the assistance of the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard.

Officers reported receiving a call from a person snorkelling who saw a complete left leg laying on the ocean floor. Upon arriving, the police contacted the Coast Guard to search for other remains. In total, a complete leg with some skin still attached, a skull, and part of a spine with bits of the rib cage still attached were removed from the sea and brought ashore.

The police said they could not yet determine the gender or how long the fragments had been in the water.

They also noted that this is the fourth time a body has been found at this particular beach.