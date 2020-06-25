Small Craft Advisory Goes Into Effect Tonight

Spread the love













Hazardous seas, due to fresh winds resulting from a relatively tight pressure gradient, are expected to cause a threat to the life and property of mariners starting tonight, until Saturday. Seas are likely to worsen to to warning levels on Friday. As we get to Sunday, a high surf advisory may be required.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h (12 to 20 knots; 14 to 23 mph), with strong gusts to around 56 km/h (30 knots; 35 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to near 3 metres (6 to 9 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 3.5 metres (near 12 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 8 seconds.

Impacts (possible/likely/expected): Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com