‘Skillful’ Cornwall could be Windies match-winner

Former West Indies batsman Philo Wallace believes the inclusion of spinner Rahkeem Cornwall could yet be a masterstroke if the player manages to break into the final matchday squad.

Cornwall was named as part of a 14-man squad for the tour of England, as the regional team returns to international cricket next month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

With the series still some weeks away there is yet to be any indication of an official starting line-up, but Wallace believes any picked should include Cornwall.

“I think that Cornwall is going to be our match-winner because he is the man that is going to apply the pressure. I like him, he is skillful. He is a skillful bowler and he is smart. I think he can be the trump in England,” Wallace told the Mason and Guest radio programme.

Wallace believes Cornwall should be used as part of a six-man bowling line-up that would also include four fast bowlers. The combination, he believes, would also have the benefit of adding a deep batting line-up.

The off-spinner has played two Test matches for the West Indies so far, claiming three wickets against India on debut before claiming a five-wicket haul in a one-off Test against Afghanistan.

“I would play four fast bowlers – Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Alzzari Joseph, Chemar Holder – and those two spinners, Cornwall and Chase. When you look at those six bowlers, four of those six bowlers can bat…so you are still playing with long batting,” Wallace said.

“It’s time that Cornwall recognises his ability as a batsman; he has only played a few matches but you have to give him the confidence that he can go out there and bat.” (Sports Max)