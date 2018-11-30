Sir Rodney Seeks Funding for Government House

New Story

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams has used a forum in the U.K. to seek funding for the restoration of Governments House.

To date, U.S. $3.5 million of the required U.S. $7 million has been raised to restore Government House.

The 200-year-old building is regarded as one of the most treasured architectural symbols in Antigua and Barbuda.

He told over one hundred people gathered at the Royal Automobile Club Mall in London that the building holds a sense of community spirit and national pride, which should be nurtured and encouraged.

According to him, the aim of restoring Government House is to ensure that it continues to serve as the ‘ People’s House’.

“The building tells a story from colonialism to independence,” Dr. Williams told the gathering.

Philip Davies, Director of Heritage Trust in Antigua and Barbuda (HTAB) gave an overview of the history of Government House.

Team Antigua Island Girls who will shortly set off on their journey to cross the Atlantic to Nelson’s Dockyard were in attendance.

This networking and partnership event was sponsored by Ann Chapman-Daniel, who is Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 in the U.K., and a trustee of the HTAB Board of Directors.