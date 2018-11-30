Brathwaite slides, Dowrich rises in ICC rankings

New Story

LONDON (CMC) – Stand-in West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has taken a heavy blow in the latest ICC Test rankings announced Wednesday.

The right-hander slipped eight places in the batting charts and is currently ranked 26th. He is, however, the highest ranked West Indies batsman.

Brathwaite made 13 and eight in the Chittagong first Test against Bangladesh last week, which West Indies lost by 64 runs, to fall behind 0-1 in the two-match series.

The 25-year-old has suffered a dip in form of late, managing just 26 runs from four innings on last month’s tour of India, which West Indies lost 2-0.

Teammate Roston Chase also slipped in the rankings to 37th while Shai Hope slid to 47th, after making one and three in Chittagong.

They are the only three Windies players in the top 50 of the batting charts.

However, there was some good news as wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who hit an unbeaten 63 in the first Test, jumped seven spots to 58th.

There was no change to the top five in the rankings headed by India captain Virat Kohli.

In the bowling rankings, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel inched up one place to 11th, following his five-wicket haul and leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo also moved in the right direction, climbing two spots to 32nd after also picking up a five-wicket haul in Chittagong.

There was no good news, however, for veteran seamer Kemar Roach who dropped four places to 24th after claiming a single wicket in that Test.

Regular captain Jason Holder, who is out of the Bangladesh series with injury, remains the highest-ranked West Indies player at ninth.

He is also unmoved in the all-rounders rankings at number three.

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada tops the bowling rankings while Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan remains the leading all-rounder.