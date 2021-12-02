26.8 C
Sir Rodney represents Antigua and Barbuda at Barbados Republic celebrations

Sir Rodney held discussions with HRH Prince Charles

Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams took part in the Republic celebrations in Barbados over the past few days.

The Governor General attended in response to an official letter of invitation from Prime Minister Mia Mottley as well as a personal request from then President Elect, Dame Sandra Mason.

Official events at which Sir Rodney was present included the opening of Golden Square Freedom Park, the National Service of Thanksgiving, the flotilla, the ceremony for the installation of the President of Barbados, the National Awards Ceremony, the “Toast to the Nation” reception at State House, and a reception on the occasion of Barbados becoming a Republic hosted by the United States Embassy, the British High Commission, the Canadian High Commission and the European Union.

