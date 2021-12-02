Investigation underway after contraband found during prison raid

By Latrishka Thomas

Drugs, cellular phones and handmade weapons were among the prohibited items that were discovered during a search and seizure operation at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) on Monday.

It appears that inmates continue to find creative ways to fashion deadly weapons and equally clever ways to smuggle illicit items into their cells.

While the Acting Superintendent of Prisons, Jermaine Anthony, was unable to quantify the items confiscated, he detailed that, “we recovered a quantity of illegal substances to include marijuana and what we suspect may be a small quantity of cocaine.

“Among other items we recovered were a selection of makeshift weapons, knives, makeshift ice picks and also an assortment of mobile phones,” he explained.

Anthony said that investigations are underway to find the owners of the items.

“At present no charges have been laid against any particular resident that we have at Her Majesty’s Prison yet, as we are still in the process of identifying the individuals who are responsible for these items and the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prison boss indicated that the plan is to ramp up security to mitigate against the bringing in of contraband.

“What we will be endeavouring to do is to add more restrictions to our security protocols in an effort to eliminate the introduction of these items into Her Majesty’s Prison,” he disclosed.

There are presently 250 inmates in the country’s sole penitentiary.