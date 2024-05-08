Sir Novelle Richards Academy introduces Drivers Ed classes

- Advertisement -

Against the backdrop of an increased number of traffic accidents caused mainly by dangerous driving, the Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) is encouraging its students to learn the rules of the road, thereby becoming the first educational institution in Antigua and Barbuda to successfully introduce Drivers’ Education classes.

The course, which is offered to students 15 years and older, is being delivered in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB), a release said.

The students started the course in February 2024, and the curriculum comprises theory and practical components. The ABTB continues to deliver the theory classes, while the practical component will be taught by Authorized Driving Instructors (ADI).

“The curriculum places emphasis on traffic laws and road rules, knowing your vehicle, safe driving and other related matters,” the release said.

The goal is to prepare the students to receive their Learner’s Permit and Driver’s Licence once they have satisfied all requirements set by the ABTB. Consequently, the first batch of students have already received their permits and will proceed to begin their practical lessons. Successful students will contribute to increasing the pool of responsible drivers in our country and will expand their real-world skill sets.

The response to the programme has been overwhelmingly positive. The students are ready and willing to learn; parents and staff have supported us every step of the way,” SNRA teacher Kamalie Mannix told our newsroom yesterday.

Meanwhile, the release added that SNRA remains committed to the holistic development of every student and expresses gratitude to the ABTB and all other partner agencies who assist in the actualisation of this vision.

“We will continue to raise the standard through dedication and commitment,” it added.