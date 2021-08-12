Sir Lester to lie in state

The body of National Hero and the second Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Sir Lester Bryant Bird will lie in state for two days, before his official funeral on Thursday August, 12, 2021.

Cabinet announced the posthumous tribute along with other honours that will be bestowed upon the late statesman.

There will be three days of official mourning commencing on August 24 and continuing through until August 26.

“Sir Lester’s body will lie in state in the Parliament on the first day, allowing everyone an opportunity to pay their last respects” the Cabinet announced.

“On the second day, his body will lie at 46 North Street, the home of the Antigua and Barbuda Trades and Labour Union, from which institution sprang the ABLP which he led for more than one decade”, the notes read.

On the third day, August 26, an official holiday will be declared, allowing all to attend the State Funeral which will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Sir Lester’s remains will be buried alongside his mother’s, Lady Lydia Bryant-Bird, in the public cemetery.

A monument will also be constructed at the National Heroes Cemetery at Tomlinson’s which will commemorate his life and legacy.

In addition, a special, joint Parliamentary Session to honour the late politician will convene on the morning of Tuesday August 17, giving parliamentarians an opportunity to express publicly their love and admiration for the National Hero and former Prime Minister.

In the meantime, all flags on Government buildings will continue to be flown at half-mast until the funeral is at an end on Thursday August 26.

The Cabinet also intends to extend invitations to CARICOM Heads of Governments who may wish to attend the State Funeral for their fallen colleague.