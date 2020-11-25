Simone Whyte died from blood loss

The mother-of-three was described as hard-working and devoted to her children (Facebook photo)

An autopsy carried out on the body of Simone Whyte, the Jamaican mother-of-three who was apparently stabbed to death in St John’s on November 14, has ruled she died of blood loss.

Sources told Observer the 45-year-old lost her life after her aorta was severed.

In addition to assisting investigators with the probe into her death, the post-mortem was a crucial step to be completed, before Whyte’s body can be repatriated to her native land, Jamaica.

An inquest will also be carried out.

Whyte’s loved ones have held a series of candlelight vigils in memory of the popular hairstylist and they are seeking to raise EC $15,000 to cover the cost of sending her home, so her family, including her three children, can bury her.

A man has been held on remand, charged with Whyte’s murder.