‘Significantly improved’ Joseph could rattle England warns Roach

Spread the love













Key Windies strike bowler Kemar Roach believes young pace bowler Alzarri Joseph can have a decisive impact against England in the upcoming Test series.

Roach and Joseph are expected to form part of a four-pronged bowling attack that also includes the returning Shannon Gabriel and West Indies captain, Jason Holder. The quartet did well on home soil last year when the team secured a 2-1 win over England and the Wisden trophy.

On that occasion, it was Roach that played a starring role with the ball, but Joseph provided plenty of support with a 10-wicket haul for the series, and gave the England batsman plenty to think about. Ahead of the upcoming series, Roach believes his young teammate is even better this time around.

“Once he sticks to his game plan and has confidence in himself, I don’t see why he can’t do very well in this series,” Roach told members of the media.

“He’s a fantastic talent and we all know what he is capable of,” he added.

The 23-year-old Joseph made his debut for the West Indies as a 19-year-old against India in 2016. He has since then, however, been plagued by injury issues but heads into the England Test in good shape.

“I’m looking forward to playing with him and in years to come, I’ll probably be at home and watching him lead the West Indies bowling attack. So, I think he has a great future and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can produce.” (www.sportsmax.tv)