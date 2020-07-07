Cinema reopens Thursday with new safety measures in place

Spread the love













Film lovers will once again be able to enjoy movies on the large screen when Caribbean Cinemas reopens its doors to the public on Thursday.

The Friars Hill Road facility has been closed for more than three months since the coronavirus took hold.

Bosses say they have been busy preparing measures and protocols to keep customers safe, while employees have received special training ahead of interacting with patrons.

To minimise personal contact, customers will be able to buy tickets online. They will be given a confirmation code that will grant them access after being scanned by an usher. People will also be able to get concession items in the same way, with minimum contact and no handling of cash or cards.

Everyone entering the cinema will have their temperature taken at the entrance. All guests and staff will have to wear facemasks inside the building.

Hand sanitising stations have been placed around the lobby area, and acrylic panels have been installed in ticket booth and concession areas. Cleaning frequency has been increased on high contact points such as door handles, counters, kiosks, doors and railings.

Auditorium capacity will be reduced to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Additional cleaning time between shows has been added and will include disinfection of seats, cup-holders and railings.

At the end of the movie, patrons will leave the auditorium in row order, as instructed by the usher. In the concession area, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves and protective gear.

Shows being screened as part of the opening schedule include Bloodshot, My Spy, Onward, Bad Boys For Life, and The Invisible Man.