Significant Traffic Interruption On Sir Sydney Walling Highway Tomorrow 

Motorists travelling on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway (SSWH) east of Pares Village, please take note of the traffic interruption on Wednesday 10th May.

Vehicular traffic will be reduced to single-lane to facilitate the installation of a Culvert at the Eastern end of Pares Village by C O Williams Construction Ltd. (COWCL).

During this period, delays will be unavoidable, as a result, road users are encouraged to adjust travel times accordingly.

Flag persons will be on hand to control the flow of traffic between the hours of 8 am to 5:30 pm.

Road users are advised to proceed with caution when travelling in the work zone.