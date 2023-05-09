Police Address Concerns of Youth Violence & Crime

- Advertisement -

The administration of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is concerned about the growing trend of violence and crime that is being perpetrated by the youths of this country.

As a result, the administration has implemented several crime-fighting measures and strategies to effectively address these and other criminal activities going forward. These include the heightening of police visibility and patrols at all major sporting events and other functions; as well as an increased number of ‘Stop and Search’ and ‘Spot-Check’ exercises across the country.

Anyone found carrying abroad any weapons such as knives, cutlasses, cleavers, scissors, blunt objects, or any other offensive weapons without being able to provide a satisfactory reason or explanation to the police, will be arrested and charged in accordance with Section 5 of CAP 405 of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda.

The police continue to condemn every act of violence that is being perpetrated against any resident of this country. The administration is also assuring the general public that the recent incidents are being investigated and those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the laws.

The police are anticipating the fullest cooperation of all citizens and residents, as the organization seeks to maximize its resources in ensuring the safety and security of all and to maintain respect for law and order in Antigua and Barbuda.

Anyone with information sourrounding any of the recent incidents is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.