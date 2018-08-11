Significant improvements in 2018 CSEC results

Students from Antigua and Barbuda and other parts of the Caribbean, who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination in June have done exceedingly well compared to last year.

This is based on the figures presented on Friday during a ceremony held in Grenada to officially launch the 2018 results by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

, “This year we had over 60,000 candidates doing five or more CSEC subjects and 59 percent of them gaining acceptable grades,” CXC Registrar Glenroy Cumberbatch remarked as he noted that Grenada attained 63 percent acceptable grades.

The statistics showed an overall improved performance of 90 percent in most subjects, but Mathematics continues to be a challenge for most students which became evident when a regional pass rate of just over 60 percent was revealed.

Spanish and other foreign languages also did not show much improvement which was reflected in the less than 60 percent overall pass rate.

Cumberbatch also spoke about a growth in the new-generation subjects which, he said, were designed to help young people to enter the world of work or to create employment for themselves.

The new-generation subjects are tailored for college students who are sitting the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) – another exam administered by the Barbados-based regional examination body.

