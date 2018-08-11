Too many still performing poorly at CSEC

While the success of students who wrote this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) is being celebrated, there is a great concern about the number of students who are producing subpar results.

During the official launch of the 2018 results in Grenada yesterday, Registrar for the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Glenroy Cumberbatch said that a significant number of students have failed each subject they attempted.

“We have over 11,000 candidates who took exams who did not receive any grades 1 to 3 in any of the subjects that they took,” the official said.

He stated further that based on the calculations by the regional examination body, out of the possible population of students to write exams at the end of secondary school, just over 20 percent actually gets the opportunity to do so.

Cumberbatch added that if 20 percent of students get the opportunity to write the exam and 13 percent are not receiving acceptable grades, this is considered a major concern.

“We are not producing persons for the market, to either employ themselves or to be employed. We understand the high level of unemployment amongst youth, depending on which country it is in the Caribbean it ranges between 50 to 30 percent,” the regional official said.

Cumberbatch said the examination body will be asking governments and business people within the region to use a wallet of certification to bring people into the world of work instead of just a CSEC certificate. (Theresa Goodwin)