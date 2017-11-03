Shortage of quality material hindering the making of steel pans

New Story

Chairperson of the National Junior Panorama Schools competition, Petra Williams, says quality steel pans and healthy relationships are giving some schools a leg up in the competition.

The Villa Primary school, Williams believes, is testimony to how quality instruments can give any band an edge over the other.

The Villa Primary has won seven consecutive competitions in the primary category under the National Junior Panorama competition.

Williams says too, continuous training is important.

The government has promised to source quality steels pans for the competition but Williams says a shortage of quality materials to make the pans on island, is affecting the supply.

The alternative, which is to source the material or the readymade steel pans from Trinidad, is also a challenge.

Williams says in an effort to get more pans, arrangers have had to go to Trinidad to make the pan and then ship them to Antigua.