Press Release: Cooks Man Fined Over $17k For Gun & Ammo

November 3, 2017 Press Release The Big Stories No comments

Source: winnfm.com

Jari Jackson of Cooks New Extension was convicted and fined $17,500 in the St. Johns Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh charged with Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Assault with intent to commit a felony. He pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000 or 2yrs for Possession of Firearm, and $2,500 forthwith or 1yr for Possession of Ammunition. The Assault charge was withdrawn before the Court.

The charges stemmed from an incident which took place aboard Coral Ark in the early hours of Independence Day, last year. Joseph “Juba” James of Dickenson Bay Street was shot and killed during the said incident. Kadeem Edwards of Cooks New Extension has since been convicted of his murder, and is awaiting sentencing, which comes up on 1st December, 2017.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.