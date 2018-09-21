Shooting victim remains in a coma

It may be a very long road to recovery for Aiden “Muscle” Russell of Parham who was shot a week ago.

Russell is warded at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre in critical but, stable condition after he was allegedly shot by businessman. Police said Russell suffered liver damage when he was shot twice in the abdomen.

Russell’s sister said he is mostly unresponsive and remains in an unconscious state.

“He not talking as yet. He opened his eyes and close them back down. He was just there laying down as if he is sleeping. He hasn’t moved and he lays still and just stays there breathing off of machines,” Gweneth Russell told OBSERVER media yesterday.

She added that when she visited her brother on Wednesday he was still in the Intensive Care Unit. She said that her brother is now in his 50s.

It is alleged that at about 9 p.m. last week, Friday, Russell walked into Ounces Ice-Cream Parlour and Grill in Parham and allegedly confronted the owner of the business and threatened to kill him.

There was a scuffle and Smithen was reportedly struck on the head while Russell was shot, allegedly by Smithen who is said to be the holder of a licensed firearm.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was summoned and both men were transported to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

Russell, who is said to be of unsound mind, underwent surgery and has been recovering in hospital.

Smithen has since been charged with shooting with intent to murder and shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident that occurred on September 14.

The Carty Hill businessman was denied bail on Wednesday when he appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court and his committal hearing comes up in January 2019.