Australia to play ‘hard but fair’ in first Test series since ball-tampering scandal

Australia will play “hard but fair” against Pakistan, says captain Tim Paine as his side prepares for its first Test series since the ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are serving bans for the incident that happened during a Test against South Africa in March.

Cricket Australia is also investigating an accusation by England’s Moeen Ali.

Moeen claims he was called ‘Osama’ by an Australia player in the 2015 Ashes.

Paine said: “This team is really, really clear on what is expected and what the standards are of the Australian cricket team and we’ll uphold them.”

“I think the Australian way has always been to play hard but to play fair and that will be no different this series. There are always a lot of eyes on the Australian cricket team wherever we play so that is going to be no different.”

Australia have five uncapped players for the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates, which starts on 7 October.

It will also be the first Test series in charge for former Australia batsman Justin Langer, who replaced Darren Lehmann in May after he resigned in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were sacked and banned for a year for their part in the controversy, while batsman Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

The trio were banned from international and state cricket in Australia, but not club cricket.

Smith, who has played T20 cricket in Canada and the Caribbean while serving his ban, will play his first game in Australia since the incident this weekend.

He will play for Sutherland, while Warner will feature for Randwick Petersham.