Seven new Covid cases

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Antigua and Barbuda bringing the number of active cases to 19.

The Ministry of Health released its latest dashboard yesterday afternoon.

Of the 200 samples processed at Mount St John’s Medical Centre, two were positive. And of the 17 analysed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad, six were positive, one of them being a repeat test.

The number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases for the twin island nation since the outbreak of the pandemic now stands at 176.

There were no tests currently pending according to the dashboard which is inclusive of data for January 9.

Meanwhile, there are 19 people in government quarantine facilities and 362 in self-quarantine.