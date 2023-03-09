Serial thief accused of stealing from another supermarket

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A serial thief who has been in and out of prison for stealing from places all over the country has allegedly struck again.

Dave Henry — who was released from prison last month for a similar offence — was reportedly caught with $204.91 worth of items at the Yomgxsimm Supermarket on Old Parham Road.

On March 3, the Managing Director of the store was sitting at the cash register attending to a customer when the defendant reportedly entered the store with a backpack on his shoulder and was acting suspiciously.

The complainant watched the CCTV camera closely and allegedly saw the defendant walk through aisles and remove a bottle of English Harbour 10-year-old rum, five packs of toothpaste, a bottle of body wash and a shower gel and place them in his bag.

The defendant then approached the cashier and presented a deodorant and asked for the price.

The complainant confronted the man who reportedly ran outside with the items but was apprehended by the complainant in short order.

A video of the alleged encounter subsequently made the rounds on social media.

Henry, of Gambles, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Monday and jumped the gun by indicating that he is guilty.

However, the court was not able to formally take his plea at that time and therefore adjourned the matter until May 15.

The defendant will be on remand at His Majesty’s Prison until sentencing.