Select batches of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder recalled 

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division is strongly warning consumers not to use certain infant formulas made by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) after the producer made a voluntary recall of selected batches of infant formula powder due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S.

According to the manufacturer, parents should discard any affected formula. Specifically, consumers are advised not to use Nutramigen Powder in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans if: Recalled product batches are ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025”.

Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 oz containers was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023. No other U.S. distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

In a press release, the manufacturer stated that Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, consumers should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Consumers should contact their physician if they have any questions, or concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these infant formulas. For refunds, consumers should contact the place of purchase.