Less than a month after he was released from prison, man is back behind bars for larceny

His Majesty’s Prison (File photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

Just about three weeks after being released from His Majesty’s Prison, a man landed on the wrong side of the law again and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Charles Livingstone’s freedom was cut short yesterday when he was jailed by Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason for breaking into a woman’s home and stealing $1,545 worth of items.

The 38-year-old man from Potters broke into a house in Clare Hall on December 30 and stole a 32-inch television, a flow box, a transformer and other items.

Officers from the rapid response unit responded to a report of a break-in on the day in question and apprehended the defendant. He was caught with the stolen items and taken into custody.

Upon investigating further, the police discovered that a lock on a metal gate was broken and a glass window was damaged.

Livingstone was therefore charged with malicious damage, breaking, entering, and larceny.

Having learned that he has a long list of priors and had just finished serving nine months for damaging his mother’s home, the Magistrate sentenced him to spend 12 months in prison.

