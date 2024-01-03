Less than a month after he was released from prison, man is back behind bars for larceny

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Just about three weeks after being released from His Majesty’s Prison, a man landed on the wrong side of the law again and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Charles Livingstone’s freedom was cut short yesterday when he was jailed by Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason for breaking into a woman’s home and stealing $1,545 worth of items.

The 38-year-old man from Potters broke into a house in Clare Hall on December 30 and stole a 32-inch television, a flow box, a transformer and other items.

Officers from the rapid response unit responded to a report of a break-in on the day in question and apprehended the defendant. He was caught with the stolen items and taken into custody.

Upon investigating further, the police discovered that a lock on a metal gate was broken and a glass window was damaged.

Livingstone was therefore charged with malicious damage, breaking, entering, and larceny.

Having learned that he has a long list of priors and had just finished serving nine months for damaging his mother’s home, the Magistrate sentenced him to spend 12 months in prison.