Second round of football knockout tournament kicks off this week

The round of 16 matches in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Football Association JOMA Cool and Smooth Knockout competition will begin this week.

The 16 teams advanced to the next round after completing their preliminary matches.

A draw was held over the weekend to match up the remaining teams in the competition.

Mahico Stars will face Rangers, Bolans FC will battle Willikies FC, Attacking Saints will play Bullets, Green City FC will vie against Grenades FC, Police will meet SAP FC, Cedar Grove will compete against John Hughes, English Harbour will play Parham, and Five Islands will battle Jennings United.

Former APL Champions Hoppers will face Potters, Garden Stars will play Liberta, Young Warriors will meet Villa FC, West Ham will vie against Old Road, Bendals will compete against Empire, Fort Road versus Tryum, Master Ballers versus Swetes, and All Saints United versus Real Blizzard.

The winners of each match will move on to the round of eight.

Matches will begin on Friday.