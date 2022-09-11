Public Asked to Be Patient Over Ongoing YASCO Upgrades

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Lionel ‘Max’ Hurst is urging residents, and more so executive members of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), to exercise patience with the ongoing upgrades at YASCO.

Hurst was speaking specifically to concerns raised by ABAA President Everton ‘Mano’ Cornelius who last week told Observer he was still awaiting the arrival of promised material from the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) to be used in erecting stands at the YASCO track and field facility, despite the double decker stand having been demolished almost two months ago.

And with reports that some of the wood had been transported elsewhere, questions began to arise in the public domain about when exactly the next phase of the project would begin.

Hurst however assured the nation that the stands will be completed.

“We couldn’t take it up to YASCO because the minister made it very clear that it wasn’t going to YASCO and just sit and grow grass and, as a consequence, they are secure. Have no fear, they know very well we are going to be building the seats on the northern side and on the eastern end of YASCO. Not on the western end. It is going to be done.

“There is a certain impatience and we understand it but it’s going to be done; have no fear. If all of the material is being used somewhere else, I can assure you that there would be lots of photographs by Facebook users showing where the material has gone instead. It is coming and so we ask for a little patience,” Hurst said.

Minister of Sports Daryll Matthew said last year that wood from the now dismantled WIOC stand would be used to erect seating at the country’s lone track and field facility.

Matthew’s statement was backed by Cornelius who said he had had discussions with the minister regarding how the wooden seats could be repurposed for the YASCO stands.