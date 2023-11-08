Second Annual ABYMA Showcase nears with a new venue

- Advertisement -

On November 16-17, 2024 the Antigua & Barbuda Yachting & Marine Association (ABYMA) will present over twenty leading companies & organizations that provide service and support to the marine industry.

This 2nd edition of the ABYMA showcase offers individuals an opportunity to connect with those within the industry and to explore the avenues within.

The exhibitors include various marine service companies such as A & F Sails, A & A Rigging, Axxess Marine, Utra-Refit, Seagull Inflatables, Anchor Concierge, Marionics Antigua, along with sailing training organizations like Ondeck, Second Star Sailing, the National Sailing Academy, Sailability, Marinas and Chandleries.

Also, there are establishments such as Budget Marine, Antigua Yacht Club Marina, Slipway Antigua, Falmouth Harbour Marina, North Sound Marina, in addition to prominent non-profit entities Antigua Sailing Week and the ABYMA.

Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions in Antigua, the venue has been relocated to Lucky Eddi’s.

This expansive event space offers an ideal setting for ABYMA members to exhibit their businesses, services, and career opportunities to students, individuals aspiring to enter the industry, and visiting yachtsmen.

Franklyn Braithwaite, ABYMA President, who was recently acknowledged by the ABHTA as an influential figure in Antigua’s hospitality industry, notes, “Yachting is akin to a floating hotel – similar roles exist, albeit on a boat or serving one. The skipper is in charge, just like in a hotel; you need engineers, telecommunications, maintenance, hospitality staff, and various other services, including shore-side support services like provisioning food, drinks, organizing events, and managing travel and tours. The possibilities are boundless. You can explore the world or remain here, offering goods and services to global travellers visiting Antigua.”

Rana-Jamila Lewis, board and planning committee member of the ABYMA anticipates “Those attending this showcase will hopefully expand their ideas of professional opportunity available outside of traditional sectors. As well as demystify the pathways to entry.”



We would like to inform parents of young adults from educational institutions across the island that the committee has organized transportation from select secondary schools, therefore encouragement that they attend is appreciated.



All other individuals eager to learn more about the industry and network with its’ stakeholders are welcome to attend the 2nd ABYMA showcase at Lucky Eddi’s in English Harbour from 9 am to 7 pm on both days.

For more information about the ABYMA, regular news updates, membership directory and the calendar of events please visit www.abyma.ag